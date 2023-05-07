Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

