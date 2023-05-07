V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

NYSE:VFC opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

