Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $155.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.