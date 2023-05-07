Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $155.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.64.
Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.