Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.92% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

