Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Universal Display worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $2,973,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Universal Display by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 228,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.9 %

OLED opened at $137.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

