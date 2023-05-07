Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,879 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

