Van ECK Associates Corp Has $30.03 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,945 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $30,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $6.76 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

