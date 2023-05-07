Van ECK Associates Corp Has $33.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,668 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $276.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

