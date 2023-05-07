Van ECK Associates Corp Has $40.40 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of NetEase worth $40,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NetEase Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

About NetEase



NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

