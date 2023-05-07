Van ECK Associates Corp Has $41.58 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $41,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

