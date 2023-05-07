Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

DRQ stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

