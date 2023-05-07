Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

