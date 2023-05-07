Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $252.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

