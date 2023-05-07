Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. 230,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.