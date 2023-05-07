Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

