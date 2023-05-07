Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,541,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,698. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

