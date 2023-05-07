Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.