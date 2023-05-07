Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ryder System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ryder System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 417,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Recommended Stories

