Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 417,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

