Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.60. 1,652,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,924. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

