Vectors Research Management LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $188.98. 104,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

