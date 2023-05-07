Vectors Research Management LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.30. 1,016,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,793. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

