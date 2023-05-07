Vectors Research Management LLC Has $951,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.12. The stock had a trading volume of 329,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

