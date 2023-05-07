Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE remained flat at $75.51 during trading on Friday. 6,215,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

