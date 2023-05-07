Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 317,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. BlackRock Income Trust comprises about 1.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT remained flat at $12.58 during trading on Friday. 32,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

