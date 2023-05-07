Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,541,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,698. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

