Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. 1,942,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,486. The stock has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

