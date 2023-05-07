Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. 1,942,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,486. The stock has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

