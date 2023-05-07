Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. 8,230,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.79 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

