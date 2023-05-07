Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ROP traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $458.12. The company had a trading volume of 329,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.29 and its 200-day moving average is $430.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

