Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 4,286,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,380. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

