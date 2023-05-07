Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $727,134.45 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $727,134.45 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,447,497,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,447,497,915 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.