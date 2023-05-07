Vertcoin (VTC) Tops One Day Volume of $32,744.01

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $32,744.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,892.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00289226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00540930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00405323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,693,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.