Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $9.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 76,857 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.