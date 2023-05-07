Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $9.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 76,857 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

