VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSEC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 79.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

