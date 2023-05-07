vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

