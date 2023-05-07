Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $14.71 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $931,058.83 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,353,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,378,459 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

