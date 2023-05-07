Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $432,019.20

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.81 million and $432,019.20 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,510,010 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

