Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

NYSE WM opened at $168.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

