Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

