Wells Fargo & Company Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $225.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.25. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $346,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

