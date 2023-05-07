Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.