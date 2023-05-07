WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Posts Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26, RTT News reports. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
WestRock Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
See Also
