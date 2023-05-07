Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,567 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $59.23 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

