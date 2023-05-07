Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 3,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WZZZY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($30.61) in a report on Friday, March 31st. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.49) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

