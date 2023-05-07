Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.76.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,171,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Workiva by 11.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after buying an additional 133,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

