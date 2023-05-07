Wrapped Cardano Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $13.35 billion and approximately $6,182.30 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,830,995,021 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,761,344,982.358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39108185 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $11,926.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

