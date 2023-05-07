Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Announces Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,373.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,249,319 shares of company stock valued at $156,584,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.