XSGD (XSGD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and $1.19 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

