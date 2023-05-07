Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.96-$6.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.80.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 2.5 %

XYL stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,543. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.